Banned Books Week
media release: Join us for Banned Books Week - October 6-10, 2025! The ACLU of Wisconsin will be hosting 'Virtual Book Clubs' throughout the week, showcasing some of our favorite banned books and offering an opportunity to connect, learn more, and practice our 1st Amendment rights!
Choose a book club to join, read the book, and participate in the discussion! Can't finish the book in time? No problem -- come anyway!
- Monday, 10/6 @ 5pm -- Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
- Monday, 10/6 @ 6pm -- The 57 Bus by Dashka Slater
- Tuesday, 10/7 @ 4pm -- How to Date a Flying Mexican by Daniel A. Olivas
- Tuesday, 10/7 @5pm -- The Handmaids Tale by Margaret Atwood
- Tuesday, 10/7 @ 6pm -- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
- Tuesday, 10/7 @ 7pm -- The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas
- Wednesday, 10/8 @ 4pm -- Baldwin vs. Lorde -- A Conversation (discussion on the following article: https://theculture.forharriet.com/2014/03/revolutionary-hope-conversation-between.html
- Wednesday, 10/8 @ 5pm -- The Day You Begin by Jaqueline Woodson (and other children's books)
- Thursday, 10/9 @ 4pm --Looking for Alaska by John Green
- Thursday, 10/9 @ 5pm -- New Kid by Jerry Craft
- Friday, 10/10 @ 4pm -- The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander