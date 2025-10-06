media release: Join us for Banned Books Week - October 6-10, 2025! The ACLU of Wisconsin will be hosting 'Virtual Book Clubs' throughout the week, showcasing some of our favorite banned books and offering an opportunity to connect, learn more, and practice our 1st Amendment rights!

Choose a book club to join, read the book, and participate in the discussion! Can't finish the book in time? No problem -- come anyway!