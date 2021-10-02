media release: Join the Bans Off Our Bodies March in the nationwide mobilization to defend and protect access to abortion on October 2!

We’re going to send the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country a clear, unified message. The attack on our reproductive rights will not be tolerated. This is your fight. This is our fight. This impacts all of us.

We will assemble at the UW Library Mall (State St, opposite end from the Capitol) at 1:00. We'll march to the Capitol. At 2:00, join us for a rally with guest speakers at the Capitol's King St. entrance. Or you will be able to view the event on Facebook Live.

Join the South Central Federation of Labor (SCFL) Labor Contingent for the Bans Off Our Bodies - Madison March. Event sponsored by SCFL in support of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, Indivisible Madison, and Stand Up In Style.

WEAR YOUR UNION ATTIRE! Share the Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/611501569843250/