media release: Mon. Feb. 12th 6:00 pm Goodman Community Center (214 Waubesa St.) Baobab Trees and the Biodiversity of Madagascar! Humanities in Community presentation with Nasi Karimi, PhD research scientist at the Missouri Botanical Garden and Biology Instructor at Madison College. Situated in the Indian Ocean, off the east coast of Africa, Madagascar is home to unique and extremely diverse flora; almost 90% of the plants are found nowhere else. Some of the most iconic plants of Madagascar are the baobab trees. As some of the largest and oldest tree species in the world, they are biological wonders that dominate the landscapes on which they are found.

Unfortunately, a variety of threats impact these trees including deforestation, shifting agriculture, and pressures from climate change including increased wildfires and extreme droughts. Come hear about the majestic island, its iconic trees, and the conservation efforts.