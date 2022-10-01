BarabBues Music Fest

press release: You don't want to miss this first-time event! Join us for an afternoon of live music, great food and adult beverages on the spacious lawn of the Ringling House B&B! We will have four bands playing a variety of soulful blues and blues/rock. NO COVER (but your freewill donations will appreciated).

Four Blues Bands: Tully Trio, Gary Frisch & Ted Hawkins, Dead Henry, Blues Disciples out of Milwaukee, start at 7pm

Food: Bobs BBQ Emporium award winning BBQ

Local micro brews: Tumbled Rock Devils Doorway IPA, New Glarus Spotted Cow, SKI HI apple cider, also: Lite beer, water soda for purchase. NO CARRY INS.

Saturday, October 1, 2022, 2pm-9pm, Rain or shine

Ringling House Bed & Breakfast Grounds, 201 8th St, Baraboo, WI 53913

Free will offering accepted at entrance