BarabBues Music Fest

Al. Ringling Mansion, Baraboo 623 Broadway St., Madison, Wisconsin 53913

press release: You don't want to miss this first-time event! Join us for an afternoon of live music, great food and adult beverages on the spacious lawn of the Ringling House B&B! We will have four bands playing a variety of soulful blues and blues/rock. NO COVER (but your freewill donations will appreciated).

Four Blues Bands: Tully Trio, Gary Frisch & Ted Hawkins, Dead Henry, Blues Disciples out of Milwaukee, start at 7pm

Food:  Bobs BBQ Emporium award winning BBQ

Local micro brews: Tumbled Rock Devils Doorway IPA, New Glarus Spotted Cow, SKI HI apple cider, also:  Lite beer, water soda for purchase. NO CARRY INS.

Saturday, October 1, 2022,   2pm-9pm,  Rain or shine

Ringling House Bed & Breakfast Grounds, 201 8th St, Baraboo, WI  53913

Free will offering accepted at entrance

Info

Special Events
Music
608-356-8864
