Ivy Ford, Dave Potter Band, Dead Henry
to
Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, Baraboo 201 8th St., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
media release: THIRD ANNUAL BARABLUES music festival! Music, Food, Beverages for a $10.00 admission (includes one drink) cash only please. Bring a lawn chair, sit back, relax and enjoy an afternoon and evening of terrific BLUES!
2pm-4pm Dead Henry
4:30pm - 6:30pm The Dave Potter Band
7pm-9pm Ivy Ford
Info
Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, Baraboo 201 8th St., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
Special Events
Music