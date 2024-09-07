Ivy Ford, Dave Potter Band, Dead Henry

to

Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, Baraboo 201 8th St., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

media release: THIRD ANNUAL BARABLUES music festival!   Music, Food, Beverages for a $10.00 admission (includes one drink) cash only please.  Bring a lawn chair, sit back, relax and enjoy an afternoon and evening of terrific BLUES!

2pm-4pm Dead Henry

4:30pm - 6:30pm The Dave Potter Band

7pm-9pm  Ivy Ford

Info

Ringling-House-Bed-and-Breakfast.jpg
Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, Baraboo 201 8th St., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
Special Events
Music
608-356-4229
to
Google Calendar - Ivy Ford, Dave Potter Band, Dead Henry - 2024-09-07 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ivy Ford, Dave Potter Band, Dead Henry - 2024-09-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ivy Ford, Dave Potter Band, Dead Henry - 2024-09-07 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ivy Ford, Dave Potter Band, Dead Henry - 2024-09-07 14:00:00 ical