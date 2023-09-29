media release: USA | 2009 | DCP | 99 min.

Director: Mary Sweeney; Cast: Brenda DeVita, Ruth Schudson, Harry Loeffler-Bell

In a rural Wisconsin town, the motel, gas station, and convenience store run by Jane (DeVita) is the location that links a multi-generational group of men and women all looking to make emotional connections in their lives. Touching and tenderly performed, Baraboo is filled with the sort of precise details and affection for Midwesterners that infused The Straight Story, which Sweeney co-wrote, produced, and edited. Mary Sweeney will join us in person to discuss her feature directorial debut after the screening.

