Baraboo Juneteenth

media release: Juneteenth Celebration in Baraboo

In downtown Baraboo

Thursday, June 19, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

barabooacts@gmail.com

Sponsored by Baraboo Acts Coalition.

This celebration of freedom and culture will include food, vendors, and of course, music. Mad City Funk will play at 7 p.m. Bring your appetite and your dancing shoes! The Baraboo Acts Coalition is a proud sponsor of the 2nd annual Juneteenth event in Baraboo. This event, celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, is a partnership between the Baraboo Concerts on the Square and Humility, Inc