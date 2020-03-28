press release: The 1st annual Baraboo Mystery Weekend will turn downtown Baraboo into the scene of a mystery for amateur detectives to solve. This fun and unique mix of mystery theater, live-action Clue game and scavenger hunt takes place the weekend of March 28-29, 2020. Advance tickets can be purchased at a discount price of $8, tickets purchase on the day of the event will be $10.

Sleuths attempting to uncover the truth about the untimely death of a local handyman will receive a newspaper with a front-page story about the murder, as well as, articles about town events that introduce our cast of suspects and witnesses. A map will lead sleuths to over 20 clue stops, within walking distance of the crime scene, where they can pick up valuable information. The witnesses and suspects will be out and about, just waiting to share their stories and answer questions. The grand finale of the weekend will come on Sunday March 29th at 3 pm at the Historic Al Ringling Theater when the “local town sheriff’” will unravel the mystery and arrest the culprit! Prizes for participants will be awarded by drawing, including the grand prize of a $400 travel gift certificate from Burkhalter Travel.

“We are really excited to bring this event to life in Downtown Baraboo” said Jill Addy, event organization committee member and local business owner. “The charming cluster of boutiques, coffee shops and restaurants around the Sauk County Courthouse Square make this a wonderful place to spend a weekend. When you throw in a mystery to run around solving, you have the perfect girl’s weekend, family outing or just a great reason to get out of the house at the end of March and beat cabin fever.”

Baraboo Mystery Weekend Inc is a registered 501(c)(3) and proceeds from the event will be donated to a local Baraboo charity. The charity application and selection process is ongoing and will be announced in early March.

Tickets are now available at www.baraboomysteryweekend.com