× Expand courtesy UTA Speakers A close-up of Baratunde Thurston. Baratunde Thurston

media release: The Nelson Institute is thrilled to welcome writer, activist, and comedian Baratunde Thurston through its Jordahl Public Lands Lecture Series.

Baratunde Thurston tells a better story of us, weaving together threads of race, technology, democracy and climate through his work as an Emmy-nominated host, producer, writer, and public speaker. He is the host and executive producer of the PBS television series America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston, creator and host of How To Citizen with Baratunde, which Apple named one of its favorite podcasts of 2020, and a founding partner of the new media startup Puck.

His comedic memoir, How To Be Black, is a New York Times best-seller. In 2019, he delivered what MSNBC’s Brian Williams called “one of the greatest TED talks of all time.” Thurston is unique in his ability to integrate and synthesize different and difficult topics in a style that’s intelligent, compassionate, and humorous. Thurston serves on the boards of Civics Unplugged and the Brooklyn Public Library and lives in Los Angeles.