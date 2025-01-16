Barbarella

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: FREE live movie showing featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Kayla Ruth, and Ben O'Connell. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

For our first Schlock and Awe of 2025, we're doing the 1968 classic Barbarella with the queen Jane Fonda (who did nothing wrong!). Join us for an erotic science-fiction spectacular with hairy spaceship decorations, weird dialogue, and a futurist device that fills people with incorrigible ecstasy.

Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P

https://www.facebook.com/events/1282897886294880/  

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue. Recommended for ages 18+.

Info

Comedy, Movies
608-442-1112
