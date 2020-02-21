Barbaro, Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound

× Expand Chris Taylor Barbaro (left to right): Jason Wells, Isaac Sammis, Rachel Calvert, Kyle Shelstad.

press release: $8 Advance | $12 Day of show

*This event has limited capacity.

Barbaro

"Barbaro’s first full-length studio album, Dressed in Roses, stands as a true testament to their musical identity and the sound that has launched one of the Midwest’s most in-demand acoustic acts." -The Bluegrass Situation

Pat Ferguson Music

Originally making waves as a founding member and lead guitarist for longtime Midwest music scene staple, The Smokin' Bandits, Pat Ferguson has emerged as a renowned and nationally recognized guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist. His sound channels Americana, bluegrass, and folk, deeply influenced by his Upper Mississippi River musical roots.