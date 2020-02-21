Barbaro, Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: $8 Advance | $12 Day of show

*This event has limited capacity.

Barbaro

"Barbaro’s first full-length studio album, Dressed in Roses, stands as a true testament to their musical identity and the sound that has launched one of the Midwest’s most in-demand acoustic acts." -The Bluegrass Situation

Pat Ferguson Music

Originally making waves as a founding member and lead guitarist for longtime Midwest music scene staple, The Smokin' Bandits, Pat Ferguson has emerged as a renowned and nationally recognized guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist. His sound channels Americana, bluegrass, and folk, deeply influenced by his Upper Mississippi River musical roots.

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
