Barefoot in the Park

media release: Can the love of two newlyweds survive the realities of married life, a mother who happens to be in the neighborhood, an eccentric neighbor who lives in the attic upstairs, a dinner party that doesn't go as planned, not to mention the five flights of stairs up to their small "charming" brownstone apartment?

Get your tickets now to this delightful and funny romantic comedy by the legendary Neil Simon. You'll find yourself laughing at the same antics and misunderstandings couples have faced for generations.

February 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7 PM

February 11 at 2 PM

Central Heights Middle School Theatre

220 Kroncke Drive, Sun Prairie