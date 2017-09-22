press release: The Watertown Players’ production of Barefoot in the Park, by Neil Simon, will be performed September 22, 23, 29, and 30, and October 1, 2017, at the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S Water St, Watertown. Tickets are now on sale at Piggly Wiggly in Watertown or at brownpapertickets.com for $12. Tickets will be available at the door for $16. The show is being produced in cooperation with Samuel French, Inc.

Barefoot in the Park features the talents of Ashley Woodard, Andrew Woodard, Ariel Rosen, Michael Jones, and Karl Zarling. The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega, Jim Steffl is Assistant Director, and Gie Stenberg is Stage Manager. Technical Director is Jim Steffl, Publicity is headed up by Annette Weirick, Set Design and Construction Manager is Jim Ortega, Costumes and Set Decoration by Lisa Steffl, and House Manager is Heidi Flanigan.

Barefoot in the Park is a romantic comedy focusing on a pair of newlyweds, Corie and Paul, as they begin married life in a tiny, 5th floor walkup apartment in a Manhattan brownstone. Paul is a straight-laced attorney, and Corie has a far more spontaneous, free spirit. As the young couple contend with a lack of heat, a skylight that leaks snow, several long flights of stairs, oddball neighbor, Victor Velasco, and Corie’s well-meaning mother, they must also reconcile their own personal differences in how they approach life’s challenges. We soon find out that adjusting to married life isn’t easy!

In 1970, The Curtain Club, the local Watertown community theater group at the time, produced Barefoot in the Park. If you or someone you know was involved with the production, either on-stage or backstage, please contact (920)306-4364 for information on special offerings!

For further information about The Watertown Players, please call (920)306-4364, or visit their website, www.watertownplayers.org. The Watertown Players can also be found on Facebook.