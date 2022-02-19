Barely Alive
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Massachusetts duo, Barely Alive combines dubstep, trap, and drum & bass influences together to create their own unique sound. Following the success of numerous singles and EPs, Barely Alive now brings the high energy to venues across the country. As a duo, these two are sure to bring double the hype to Liquid. You won’t want to miss this!
