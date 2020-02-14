Barely Civil, Tom Danks (EP release), Trophy Dad
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: 7:00PM DOORS; 7:30PM SOUND
$8
-
Indie/emo Wisconsin heavyweight champs
"It’s easy to get lost in Wisconsin. Metropolitan centers might anchor to the Midwest, but patches of sprawling wilderness and bitter weather make for an American outlier. Barely Civil was built from this backdrop—four different dots on the state map. Despite this, their debut full-length We Can Live Here Forever plots a journey home, whatever and wherever that means." -James Cassar
Madison, WI punk/emo icon releasing debut EP "George Gloomy"
Madison indie-rock giants unearthed just for you!
-
ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE
IG:communicationmadison
2645 Milwaukee St