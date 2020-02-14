Barely Civil, Tom Danks (EP release), Trophy Dad

press release: 7:00PM DOORS; 7:30PM SOUND

$8

-

Barely Civil

Indie/emo Wisconsin heavyweight champs

"It’s easy to get lost in Wisconsin. Metropolitan centers might anchor to the Midwest, but patches of sprawling wilderness and bitter weather make for an American outlier. Barely Civil was built from this backdrop—four different dots on the state map. Despite this, their debut full-length We Can Live Here Forever plots a journey home, whatever and wherever that means." -James Cassar

barelycivil.bandcamp.com/

Tom Danks

Madison, WI punk/emo icon releasing debut EP "George Gloomy"

Trophy Dad

Madison indie-rock giants unearthed just for you!

trophydad.bandcamp.com/

-

ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE

IG:communicationmadison

communicationmadison.com

2645 Milwaukee St