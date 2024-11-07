× Expand Matt Barnes A close-up of Barenaked Ladies. Barenaked Ladies

media release: Over the course of 35 years, the beloved quartet has sold over 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me," and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, BNL has hosted a cruise, had their own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, and participated in the first-ever “space-to-earth musical collaboration” with astronaut Chris Hadfield. To date, BNL has amassed eight JUNO Awards, garnered two GRAMMY nominations and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In September of 2023, the band released “In Flight”, their 18th studio album.