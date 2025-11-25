media release: The Progressive and the South Central Federation of Labor welcome

The Madison premiere of a new documentary film BARISTAS VS. BILLIONAIRES

A GENERATIONAL UPRISING

Directed by Academy Award Nominee Mark Mori. Narrated by Susan Sarandon. Featuring a special guest appearance by co-producer Glenn Silber. A new generation of workers takes on Starbucks, exposing the company’s union-busting tactics behind its pro-worker image.

Box Office: 5:30 PM | Doors: 6 PM | Movie: 7 PM

Tickets cannot be mailed for this event. If ordering in advance, please select “will call” or purchase the day of at the box office.