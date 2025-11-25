Baristas vs. Billionaires

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Progressive and the South Central Federation of Labor welcome

The Madison premiere of a new documentary film BARISTAS VS. BILLIONAIRES

A GENERATIONAL UPRISING

Directed by Academy Award Nominee Mark Mori. Narrated by Susan Sarandon. Featuring a special guest appearance by co-producer Glenn Silber. A new generation of workers takes on Starbucks, exposing the company’s union-busting tactics behind its pro-worker image.

Box Office: 5:30 PM | Doors: 6 PM | Movie: 7 PM

Tickets cannot be mailed for this event. If ordering in advance, please select “will call” or purchase the day of at the box office.

Info

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Politics & Activism
Movies
608-241-8633
Google Calendar - Baristas vs. Billionaires - 2025-12-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Baristas vs. Billionaires - 2025-12-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Baristas vs. Billionaires - 2025-12-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Baristas vs. Billionaires - 2025-12-10 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Baristas vs. Billionaires - 2025-12-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Baristas vs. Billionaires - 2025-12-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Baristas vs. Billionaires - 2025-12-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Baristas vs. Billionaires - 2025-12-11 19:00:00 ical