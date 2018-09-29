press release: Saturday, September 29, 2018, DCHS Main Shelter, 5132 Voges Road

Time: VIP Reception: 6:00pm - 7:00pm, General Admission: 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Cost: VIP Admission $125, General Admission: $75

Web site: Giveshelter.org

Event Information: Would you like to help save thousands of lives this year while sipping a glass of wine and cuddling a kitten? Are you interested in spending an evening snacking on delicious hors d'oeuvres while meeting people who love animals as much as you do? If your answer to these questions is yes, then Bark & Wine is the event for you!

Bark & Wine, presented by Mounds Pet Food Warehouse, is our annual tradition connecting guests with each other, adorable animals and the programs made possible by your generous support. This event will provide you with the chance to see behind-the-scenes in our shelter and enjoy one-on-one time with some of the animals whose lives are changing for the better. You'll get a chance to hear stories from our staff and volunteers, while enjoying live music, tasty treats and our wine and beer bar. Get your ticket now and be a part of the incredible community that makes this lifesaving work possible!

VIP guests will enjoy special foodie and animal experiences. These limited tickets sell out fast, so be sure to get yours quickly!