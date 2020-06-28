press release: OccuPaws Guide Dogs is excited to announce our 2nd Annual Bark N Brew event at Octopi Brewing located at 1131 Uniek Drive in Waunakee, Wisconsin. This event will be taking place on Sunday, June 28, from 12 pm to 5 pm.This is a FREE dog friendly event. We will have live music, great beer, yummy food, plus an Outdoor Market focused on your four-legged friends, Raffle & a few surprises yet to be announced! Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2534594043492556/