Octopi Brewing, Waunakee 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: OccuPaws Guide Dogs is excited to announce our 2nd Annual Bark N Brew event at Octopi Brewing located at 1131 Uniek Drive in Waunakee, Wisconsin. This event will be taking place on Sunday, June 28, from 12 pm to 5 pm.This is a FREE dog friendly event. We will have live music, great beer, yummy food, plus an Outdoor Market focused on your four-legged friends, Raffle & a few surprises yet to be announced!  Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2534594043492556/

