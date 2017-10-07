press release: Bark, Scoot, & Boogie is a country-themed fundraiser to support Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue. Included in ticket is a meal, drink, and access to the event. There will be fun activities for the whole family, including: horseback riding, dog costume contest, live auction, photo booth, pumpkin carving, face painting and so much more! Join us at Festival Park located behind the City Center in Verona, WI Saturday, October 7th, 3pm to 8pm. See our website page for updates/details!

One Ticket: $20, Two Tickets: $35

Purchase tickets at:

sfts.events@yahoo.com

www.sftsrescue.org/bark-scoot-boogie