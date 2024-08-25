media release: Join us Sunday, August 25, 2024, from 11:30am - 2:00pm at Central Bark Madison, 2530 Advance Rd, for an unforgettable "Bark to School Pawty" in support of Underdog Pet Rescue!

This event promises a day of tail-wagging fun for all. Discover your new best friend at Underdog's adoptable tent, where they will be showcasing a selection of adorable, adoptable animals eagerly awaiting their forever homes. While you're here, browse the market for great deals. Let your furry friend cool off and make a splash at the dog pool party or try your luck at winning fantastic prizes in our raffle, with all proceeds going towards supporting our four-legged friends in need at Underdog Rescue.

And for the humans, enjoy some lunch at Crawford Junction food truck as you listen to live music from Jordan Stocker! Join us and the community for this great cause.

More to come! Don't miss out on this paw-some event – mark your calendars and join us for a day of fun, love, and wagging tails!