Bark & Wine Silent Auction

media release: Explore over 180 auction items and start bidding today! There's something for everyone, including musical instruments, rare wines and liquors, handmade goods, and gift cards for restaurants, events, and activities. You'll also find plenty of baskets for you, your family, and even your pets!

All proceeds help provide comfort and care to animals in need. Bid early and often to support DCHS’s lifesaving work.

The auction closes at 5:30 pm on Saturday, September 27. If you're attending Bark & Wine and win an item, you can take it home that evening. If you are not attending, items can be picked up on Sunday, September 28, from noon to 3:00 pm at DCHS (5132 Voges Road, Madison). If that time does not work, we are happy to make other arrangements.

Please note: All items must be picked up within 30 days of the event. If you do not retrieve your item or contact us within that time, it will become the property of Dane County Humane Society and may be added to a future auction or donated to our thrift stores. We are unable to hold items long term due to limited space, and items larger than a gift card/gift certificate cannot be mailed. No refunds will be issued. Thank you for your understanding!