Barking Dogs Never Bite

press release: South Korea | 2000 | 35mm | 106 min. | Korean with English subtitles

Director: Bong Joon Ho; Cast: Doona Bae, Sung-Jae Lee, Ho-jung Kim

Before he made Snowpiercer and Parasite, director Bong demonstrated his flair for dark comedy and investigating class differences within a specific structural space. His very funny debut feature explores the lives of the residences of a drab housing block, including a university lecturer annoyed by incessantly yapping dogs and an estate clerk who tries to right the wrongs of the neighborhood.

