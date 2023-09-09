Barks, Beats & Brews

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Meet your new FURREVER friend at the 3rd annual Barks, Beats, & Brews!

  • Fundraiser for Underdog Pet Rescue with adoptable dogs to meet
  • Limited edition Barks, Beats, & Brews t-shirts
  • Special release beer by Working Draft Beer Company
  • Rusty Dog Coffee pop-up
  • Live music by Straight Skinny and Justin Raudebusch
  • Food trucks

Sponsored by: The Boneyard, Kessenich's, Rusty Dog Coffee, McAllen Properties, Ad Madison, Art & Sons, Working Draft Beer Company, and Underdog Pet Rescue

