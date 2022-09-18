× Expand danecountyparks.com The scene at a past Barks for Parks.

press release: Karben4 Brewing and the Prairie Moraine Friends Inc. invite you to a Barks for Parks event benefiting Dane County Parks and the Prairie Moraine Friends Inc.

This is an afternoon of fun for both you and your pup featuring a number of activities and informational stations throughout the dog park. Karben4 Brewing will be on site selling beer and non alcoholic beverages and donating 10% of all sales back to the dog park program and the Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc.

More details to follow!

Parking is available at both the dog park and Resurrection Lutheran Church parking lots. A hydration station will be available in the park. Please bring your own bowl so you can fill it for your pup. Shared bowls will not be available.

Dogs must have a Dane County dog permit and comply with all dog park rules.

This is a family-friendly event however it is within the dog park and there will be dogs on leash so bringing small children is not advised. Please drink responsibly and have a designated driver in you choose to consume alcohol at this event.