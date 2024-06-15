Barn Dance

media release: Folklore Village’s Barn Dances are fun-filled evenings of traditional American dances, including old-time squares, New England contras, and Appalachian, Southern, and Midwestern big circles. No prior experience required; families and beginners are always welcome! The night starts with a potluck at 6:00pm, followed by dancing at 7:15pm. The June dance will feature live music by Rare Privilege and dance calling by the fabulous Viroqua-based caller Sue Hulsether.