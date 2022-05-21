Barn Dance & Picnic

media release:

Aslak Lie was a renowned Norwegian craftsman who left Valdres in 1848 to emigrate to America with his family. Upon arrival, Lie and his brother searched for land to settle, and found their new home in Klevenville, WI. They quarried out a basement to spend the winter, before emerging in the spring to build a one-story log cabin. A few years later, as Lie continued his craft work, the house was expanded to a two-story dwelling, with the upper story being timber frame construction. His finely hand-crafted objects are held in museums in both the U.S. and in Norway.

Folklore Village in Dodgeville, Wisconsin had acquired the cabin with the intent to rebuild it. For the last eight years, restoration of the cabin has steadily and quietly continued on the Folklore Village grounds. Master craftsman, Nels Diller, and his crews of volunteers, students, apprentices, and interns have used many of the same period hand tools and techniques as Lie, to hew, carve, chisel, and repair the original and replacement oak logs. Thus, the first-floor log section of the structure has been completely restored and is in place.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, there will be an old-fashioned "barn-raising" during the day to erect the timbers of the second floor. The work day will be followed by a celebratory bring-your-own picnic dinner, with a free barn dance in the evening.

Workers must pre-register with Nels if they would like to help with the daytime construction crew. Although we have reached our quota of builders, we are happy to put you on a waiting list.

For the evening event, the bring-your-own picnic dinner starts at 5:30, and the dance begins at 7:00. No pre-registration is required for the barn dance, and admission is free. Participants currently will be required to show proof of vaccination, or agree to remain masked while indoors during the event.

Live music for the dance will be provided by The Back Seat Serenaders (Peter Gorman, Joe Mirenna, and Jim Brunett); the caller for the dance will be Catherine Baer.

Folklore Village is located at 3210 County Road BB, between Ridgeway and Dodgeville.

More information on Folklore Village is available at www.folklorevillage.org. To be added to the work crew waiting list please contact Terri: terri@folklorevillage.org. In case of rain, the event will be postponed to Saturday, June 4, 2022. Please call Folklore Village for the latest updates (608) 924-4000.