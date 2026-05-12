media release:

Barn Quilt Painting with Lori Schaefer

590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Saturday, May 23, 2026 | 9a-3p | Deadline to register and pick design: May 16, 2026

$170

Materials Included: Everything you need will be provided, and the instructor will prep your design for class. Upon registering for class, you will be asked to choose a design from the chart below (please scroll to the bottom of the page).

Level: Beginner/No experience needed

Ages 16+

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Bring a touch of timeless Americana to your home, barn, or garden with your very own hand-painted barn quilt sign! In this creative and welcoming class, students will learn how to design, plan, and paint a 24″ x 24″ wooden barn quilt — a striking geometric artwork inspired by traditional quilt patterns and rural folk art.

We’ll begin with a bit of barn quilt history and lore, exploring how this colorful tradition has grown from a grassroots movement into a beloved part of rural landscapes across the country. You’ll see examples of classic and contemporary designs, and receive resources to continue your barn quilt journey long after class.

Students will then paint a bold, weather-ready piece that can be proudly displayed on a barn, shed, fence, or porch.

No quilting or painting experience is needed — just a love of color, pattern, and creativity! All materials are provided, and you’ll leave with a finished barn quilt sign and the skills to make more on your own.