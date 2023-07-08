RSVP for Barn Quilts

media release: Barn Quilts with Maday Delgado

590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578, Sat, July 15, 2023 | 12 – 3 pm | Deadline to register: July 8

$125/person

Maday of Sustainable Textile Designs has offered this workshop since 2015 and many times at River Arts Inc. since 2017.

This workshop is a celebration of creative sewing expression and traditions through painted quilt blocks. It’s a great opportunity to bring people together whether they sew or not. A perfect activity for everyone to join in on the fun.

We can spread the joy and pride of our rich quilting heritage with the hopes of fostering a community of creativity and positivism through painting across towns.

The instructor will draft quilt blocks before the workshop date.

Provided with registration: Assorted exterior paint colors to use during the workshop, brushes 3, 2’x2’ wooden board with primer applied on both sides, and design drafted on one side.