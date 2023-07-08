RSVP for Barn Quilts

Buy Tickets

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

media release: Barn Quilts with Maday Delgado

590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578, Sat, July 15, 2023 | 12 – 3 pm | Deadline to register: July 8

$125/person

Maday of Sustainable Textile Designs has offered this workshop since 2015 and many times at River Arts Inc. since 2017.

This workshop is a celebration of creative sewing expression and traditions through painted quilt blocks. It’s a great opportunity to bring people together whether they sew or not. A perfect activity for everyone to join in on the fun.

We can spread the joy and pride of our rich quilting heritage with the hopes of fostering a community of creativity and positivism through painting across towns.

The instructor will draft quilt blocks before the workshop date. 

Provided with registration: Assorted exterior paint colors to use during the workshop, brushes 3, 2’x2’ wooden board with primer applied on both sides, and design drafted on one side.

Info

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
Lectures & Seminars
Arts Notices
608-643-5215
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Barn Quilts - 2023-07-08 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Barn Quilts - 2023-07-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Barn Quilts - 2023-07-08 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Barn Quilts - 2023-07-08 00:00:00 ical