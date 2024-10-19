Barrett Klein

media release: Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Science Festival.

Insects surround us. They fuel life on Earth through their roles as pollinators, predators, and prey, but rarely do we consider the outsize influence they have had on our culture and civilization. Their anatomy and habits inform how we live, work, create art, and innovate. Featuring nearly 250 color images—from ancient etchings to avant-garde art, from bug-based meals to haute couture—The Insect Epiphany proves that our world would look very different without insects, not just because they are crucial to ecosystems, but because they have shaped and inspired so many aspects of what makes us human.

Hosted by Heather Swan.