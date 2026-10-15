media release: Join us for Barrier Free Trivia Night with fun, inclusive vibes and brain-teasing questions in person!

Monday, November 23, 5-8:30pm, Delta Beer Lab 167 East Badger Road. Fitchburg, WI 53713

Get ready for an awesome in-person trivia night where everyone’s welcome! This event is a general trivia fundraiser with extra considerations for folks with disabilities. ASL interpreters, CART captioning, large print formats, mobility device friendly tables, and more will be provided to accommodate folks of all abilities.

Whether you're a trivia whiz or just in it for the fun, this event is all about good vibes and great company, all while supporting a great local non-profit, Access to Independence. Sharpen your brain, team up with friends, and enjoy a night full of laughs and cool challenges. Don’t miss out on the Barrier Free fun!

About the Cause

The world is rarely built for people with disabilities. Access to Independence works hard to break down the barriers people with disabilities face in their daily lives through support and advocacy. We believe that everyone everywhere should have access to barrier-free living in their homes, schools, place of work, and in the community. We unlock potential to create obstacle-free communities and know that if we make the world better for people with disabilities, we make it better for everyone.