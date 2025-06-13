Barrio Dance Studo

The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release:Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park. Barrio Dance is a home for the Madison dance community – from hip-hop, to contemporary, to heels. Our mission is to provide exemplary dance training and artistic leadership through drop-in classes and workshops in an encouraging and dynamic environment where dancers of all ages and levels feel supported and challenged.

Barrio means Neighborhood. Come join us for a lesson in the Latin dance style!

Theater & Dance
608-266-4711
