Barrio Dance Studo

media release:Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park. Barrio Dance is a home for the Madison dance community – from hip-hop, to contemporary, to heels. Our mission is to provide exemplary dance training and artistic leadership through drop-in classes and workshops in an encouraging and dynamic environment where dancers of all ages and levels feel supported and challenged.

Barrio means Neighborhood. Come join us for a lesson in the Latin dance style!