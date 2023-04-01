media release:

Barry Callen & Hannah Kimyon's Art Opening (art, poetry, music & more)

When: 4/1 from 6:30-9:30 at Pumpkin Hollow Art Center

For the first time in their lives, Hannah Kimyon and Barry Callen are each going to exhibit their paintings in a gallery show. Hannah paints beautiful abstract florals, mandalas, and environments. Barry paints the female form and erotica. Anyone 18+ is welcome to attend!Starting around 7 pm both artists will give a brief talk about their work, and poet, model, & muse Sarah Sadie will read poems inspired by Barry's line drawings of her. At 8pm there will be live music by Hannah & Barry's band, Stairwell.Shop or come to leisurely view the artwork. Most paintings will be for sale, and there will also be prints and postcards of Hannah's work as well as a collaborative book of line drawings and poems by Barry and Sarah. Pumpkin Hollow Art Center is a woman-run, fun space in a restored Elementary school that also sells street and graffiti art, funky retro fashion and jewelry, and art supplies. If you enjoyed Barry, Hannah, and Kirk's past Penthouse Parties, you'll enjoy this art event. Snacks and beverages will be available - Mark the date today! RSVP's much appreciated.