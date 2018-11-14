press release: BARRY EIDLIN is Assistant Professor of Sociology at McGill University. He is a comparative historical sociologist interested in the study of class, politics, social movements, and social change.

His book, Labor and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada was published by Cambridge University Press in 2018. Other research has been published in the American Sociological Review, Politics & Society, Sociology Compass, and Labor History, among other venues. He also comments regularly in various media outlets on labor politics and policy.

