media release: January 9 - February 22, 2026:

We present Delores Fortuna - Sticks and Stones, Four Seasons – Barry Roal Carlsen, Kelli Hoppmann, Gregory Schulte, Jonathan Wilde, and in no.5: Framework by Aris Georgiades, Kate Morrick, and Ann Orlowski

Events:

Opening Reception Friday, January 9, 5 – 8 pm

Shows Open Online Saturday, January 10, at 10 am CT

Artist Talk with Delores Fortuna – Saturday, January 10, 1pm

Artist Talk with Barry Roal Carlson, Kelli Hoppmann, Gregory Schulte, Jonathan Wilde – Sunday, January 25, 1pm

Artist Talk with Aris Georgiades, Kate Morrick, and Ann Orlowski – TBA

Delores Fortuna - Sticks and Stones

Now working from her studio on the 80-acre Fortuna Family Century Farm in Rusk County, Wisconsin, Fortuna has interwoven her interest in land conservation into her artistic practice. Her newest body of work, "Stick and Stone," explores the interplay of form, line and color which has long informed her work. Inspired by glacial rocks with surface markings and glazes mirroring the farm landscape of trees, fields and sky

Fortuna finds herself on a daily basis as much amazed by the visual richness of this place, and equally aware of how powerful her memories of experiencing its rocks, trees and sky were in her childhood.

Four Seasons – Barry Roal Carlsen, Kelli Hoppmann, Gregory Schulte, Jonathan Wilde This exhibition brings together four accomplished painters—Kelli Hoppmann, Gregory Schulte, Jonathan Wilde, and Barry Roal Carlsen—who each created a series of works responding to the same landscape over the course of a year. Working independently in one location within Wisconsin's Driftless region, the artists returned to this distinctive landscape season after season, observing how the flora, fauna, and terrain transform over time. Each artist interprets the change of season in their own unique style revealing how a single setting can inspire vastly different interpretations, shaped by mood, technique, and individual ways of seeing.

no.5: Framework by Aris Georgiades, Kate Morrick, and Ann Orlowski

Framework transforms familiar aspects of our material culture through the individual analyses of three distinct artists. Through deconstruction and reconstruction, these artists challenge our understanding of physical and visual spaces. Each artist questions the relationship between historical aspects of the human-made world and the ways we live within, and experience constructed spaces both physically and emotionally.

Morrick constructs precarious objects that hover between stability and collapse, using material tension to examine how emotions inhabit and shape our internal architectures. Orlowski creates precise works that reference architectural elements, disrupting our notions of space and sparking curiosity about how movement and volume can be reimagined within a two-dimensional plane. Georgiades reconfigures objects familiar to the American industrial age into sculptures that raise questions about obsolescence, labor politics, and the changing American landscape.