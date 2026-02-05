Bartell Theatre Auditions
media release: A comic mystery new adaption of The Hound of the Baskervilles, by Ken Ludwig. Running June 5 - June 13 on the Drury Stage of the Bartell Theatre. Rehearsals will begin mid April.
Roles open (Ages are approximate on-stage appearance):
Sherlock Holmes (Male presenting, 30-50) - British accent
Dr Watson (Male presenting, 30-60) - British accent
Sir Henry (Male presenting, 25-40) - British and Texas accent
Ms Beryl Stapleton (Female presenting 18-40) - British accent
Actor 1 (Any) - Multiples male/female roles
Actor 2 (Any) - Multiple male/female roles
Actor 3 (Any) - Multiple male/female roles
Bit 1 (Any) - Multiples roles, also will do crew/scene changes
Bit 2 (Any) - Multiples roles, also will do crew/scene changes
Auditions start at 7pm on both nights in the Evjue space in the Bartell Theatre, please arrive at 6:30 to fill out audition form. Actors will read sides from script and possibly do improv exercise. The play is a fast moving comedic high energy show, so come dressed to move and bring water. You only need to attend one night.
Reach out to co-director Michelle Dayton (madgirl555@gmail.com) with questions.
A Bartell Theatre Production.
Directed by Michelle Dayton & Steve Noll
Produced for the Bartell by Steve Noll & Taylor Hartman-Strpko
Stage Manager: Steppe
All genders/identity/races invited to audition for all roles.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1337952148103309