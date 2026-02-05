Bartell Theatre Auditions

media release: A comic mystery new adaption of The Hound of the Baskervilles, by Ken Ludwig. Running June 5 - June 13 on the Drury Stage of the Bartell Theatre. Rehearsals will begin mid April.

Roles open (Ages are approximate on-stage appearance):

Sherlock Holmes (Male presenting, 30-50) - British accent

Dr Watson (Male presenting, 30-60) - British accent

Sir Henry (Male presenting, 25-40) - British and Texas accent

Ms Beryl Stapleton (Female presenting 18-40) - British accent

Actor 1 (Any) - Multiples male/female roles

Actor 2 (Any) - Multiple male/female roles

Actor 3 (Any) - Multiple male/female roles

Bit 1 (Any) - Multiples roles, also will do crew/scene changes

Bit 2 (Any) - Multiples roles, also will do crew/scene changes

Auditions start at 7pm on both nights in the Evjue space in the Bartell Theatre, please arrive at 6:30 to fill out audition form. Actors will read sides from script and possibly do improv exercise. The play is a fast moving comedic high energy show, so come dressed to move and bring water. You only need to attend one night.

Reach out to co-director Michelle Dayton (madgirl555@gmail.com) with questions.

A Bartell Theatre Production.

Directed by Michelle Dayton & Steve Noll

Produced for the Bartell by Steve Noll & Taylor Hartman-Strpko

Stage Manager: Steppe

All genders/identity/races invited to audition for all roles.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1337952148103309