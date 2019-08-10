(2018 pick) Like Oscars, Grammys and Emmys, the hard-working folks who toil away in Madison’s community theater community deserve a chance to celebrate themselves, too. With dozens of nominations for designers, actors, playwrights and musicians, the show notes the achievements of standout locals. It also features live music, comedy and kick-ass outfits and emcees.

press release: It’s time once again to starch your spats, dust off your top hat, and stroll the red carpet to our tenth annual Bartell Theatre Awards and Fundraiser! Come celebrate the past theatrical season with the Who’s Who of Madison theatre and reminisce about your favorite performances of the year.

Come back later for the nominees and more details! Nominees will be announced on July 15th.

Nominee cocktail party and red carpet at 6:30, house opens at 7:00, awards start at 7:30

Tickets: $20 in advance or $25 day-of, proceeds benefit the Bartell Theatre Endowment Campaign