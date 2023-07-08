Bartell Theatre Open House

media release: Saturday, July 8, from 9am-5pm, Bartell Theatre Foundation at 113 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

The Bartell is opening its doors to the Madison community, hosted by the theater community that has called the Bartell Theatre home.

For nearly 30 years(!), the Drury and Evjue theaters in the Bartell have been featuring shows nearly every weekend in the fall, winter, and spring.

With over 4,000 performances since 1994, Madison's home for local community theater is welcoming all who want to learn more and to meet the folks involved in keeping the Bartell running!

Information Tables:

StageQ Mercury Players Theatre Strollers Theatre Madison Theatre Guild Technical and Run Crew Bartell Theatre Administration

Front of House Volunteering

If you have questions, then we’ll have answers!

Tours

Tours will be available! Find out about what it’s like to stand on our stages! What is a Green Room? What is behind our stages? Tours start at 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm!

But wait, there’s more! We’ll have free coffee mugs, magnets, and more! We’re excited to be opening our doors to the community! What do YOU want to know about your local theater that’s just off the square?