Bartie Awards

press release: It’s time once again to starch your spats, dust off your top hat, and stroll the red carpet to our 9th annual Bartell Theatre Awards and Fundraiser! Come celebrate the past theatrical season with the Who’s Who of Madison theater and reminisce about your favorite performances of the year.

But wait! It’s not just an awards ceremony! This event will have everything: jokes, banter, live entertainment, showgirls*, fire eaters*, confetti cannons*, juggling bears on unicycles*, water-skiers jumping over sharks*, the 2016 Olympic Men’s Swim Team wrestling in oil*, Bob Fosse’s ashes in a baptismal font of gin*, and much more!

Nominee cocktail party at 6:00, house opens at 6:30, awards start at 7:30

Tickets: $20, proceeds benefit the Bartell Theatre Endowment Campaign

Nominees will be announced at a separate, free-of-charge event on Tuesday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the lobby. Everyone is welcome to attend! There will be free food and not-so-free alcohol.

*Unfortunately, this act will not be able to attend that evening.