Bascom Hill Walking Tour

media release: Climb the hill to see Old Abe, good luck symbol to generations of UW students. The UW campus is packed with history and architecture galore, from stately brick and sandstone buildings of the 1850s to “the worst building in the history of American universities.” This tour requires strenuous walking uphill. Meet at the Library Mall entrance to the Wisconsin Historical Society headquarters, 816 State St.

Times: The 2021 Madison Trust for Historic Preservation tours will run May 27 through September 25. Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: Reservations are required for all guests.

Cost: $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students, and FREE for Madison Trust members. Learn about membership.

Please note: for the 2021 tour season, we are not accepting cash/check at the tour. Tickets must be purchased online. Online reservations are required for all guests as we have limited space on each tour. We also encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing on the tours. Treats from our tour partners will be paused this season. We hope you will support them as you are able.

*If tours are sold out, we encourage you to join the waitlist. If guests cancel, you will have 12 hours to claim your ticket. Feel free to contact us with questions.