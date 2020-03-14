Basecamp Fitness Grand Opening

press release: Basecamp Fitness Grand Opening Celebration

11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 1730 Monroe St. Madison WI 53711

Come celebrate the opening of the first Basecamp Fitness studio in Madison. Basecamp Fitness is a new revolutionary 35-min quick and effective full body workout. Our grand opening celebration will include:

  • Savory snacks from The Wise
  • Sweet treats from Bloom Bake Shop
  • Nitro coffee from Crescendo Espresso Bar
  • Brighten your morning mimosas
  • More than $3,000 worth of prizes up for grabs
  • And goody bags for the first 30 people!

608-960-4500
