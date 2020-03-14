Basecamp Fitness Grand Opening
Nick Hanson
press release: Basecamp Fitness Grand Opening Celebration
11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 1730 Monroe St. Madison WI 53711
Come celebrate the opening of the first Basecamp Fitness studio in Madison. Basecamp Fitness is a new revolutionary 35-min quick and effective full body workout. Our grand opening celebration will include:
- Savory snacks from The Wise
- Sweet treats from Bloom Bake Shop
- Nitro coffee from Crescendo Espresso Bar
- Brighten your morning mimosas
- More than $3,000 worth of prizes up for grabs
- And goody bags for the first 30 people!
