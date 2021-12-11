Bashford (album release), We Should Have Been DJs, Educational Davis, The Women, Friendly Spectres
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Bashford is releasing their new album - Greener Grasses on vinyl with help from some killer bands at The Wisco on Saturday, Dec. 11th at 9 PM!
And those bands include:
We Should Have Been DJs,
Educational Davis,
The Women,
And Friendly Spectres!
Should be a good time!
Info
