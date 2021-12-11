Bashford (album release), We Should Have Been DJs, Educational Davis, The Women, Friendly Spectres

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Bashford is releasing their new album - Greener Grasses on vinyl with help from some killer bands at The Wisco on Saturday, Dec. 11th at 9 PM!

And those bands include:

We Should Have Been DJs,

Educational Davis,

The Women,

And Friendly Spectres!

Should be a good time!  

