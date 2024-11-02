Bashford, Billy Dreamer, Delay, Tomgrrrl

media release: This Saturday (November 2nd) at 8pm at Gamma Ray…do we got a show for you! 4 bands; none of which are alike! Well ok some of them are, but it should be a hell of a show with some more punk grunge bands and then some more indie punk bands. If you like to dance, come on out! If you like to rock, come on out! If you like to do neither of those things still consider coming out!

Billy Dreamer - If I had to describe Billy Dreamer I’d have to say they are a mix between beetle juice, nirvana, and pro wrestling. Also punk af! They rock! I actually cant even do justice to describing them here but seriously… they are awesome and my fave so come see them kick ass!

Tomgrrrl - I believe this to be Daniel John’s solo project with his latest album being Genesis, WI. Super heartfelt lyrics and a very soulful voice, intertwined with an indie vibe. There’s a rawness and emotion to it that gives it real depth and I find that incredibly inspiring. Definitely a must see!

Delay (OH) - Their Bandcamp says: “Delay is a trio formed in 1997 by twin brothers Austin & Ryan Eilbeck with life-long friend Jesse Wither. Established in Berea, Ohio, the band relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 2003. Indie-punk troubadours of the 00s DIY punk scene, the band was most active 2005-2014 and remains active today” They have a very 2000s indie punk sound and I’m big fan of their metaphorical prose and harmonious vocals. Although I’ve never seen them live before; but I’m sure it will be a pleasant surprise! They have a very refreshing and trippy sound!

Bashford - a grunge band from Madison