Bashford, King Sans, Saint Red, Free Dirt

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$10.

media release: Bashford – a grunge band from Madison

King Sans

CHICAGO’S GOTHIC NOISEPUNK DUO

 Jake and Iz deliver a powerful showcase of what Chicago’s tight noise punk can be. Amongst a sea of countless awe inspiring bands, Sans paves a path of their own. Adopting a front of powerful altrock, they put a layer of sinister experimentation and melancholic lulls to deliver one delicious pie.

Saint Red

2 piece suburban black metal band from around Chicago.

Free Dirt

Info

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Bashford, King Sans, Saint Red, Free Dirt - 2025-02-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bashford, King Sans, Saint Red, Free Dirt - 2025-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bashford, King Sans, Saint Red, Free Dirt - 2025-02-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bashford, King Sans, Saint Red, Free Dirt - 2025-02-22 19:00:00 ical