Bashford, King Sans, Saint Red, Free Dirt

$10.

media release: Bashford – a grunge band from Madison

King Sans

CHICAGO’S GOTHIC NOISEPUNK DUO

Jake and Iz deliver a powerful showcase of what Chicago’s tight noise punk can be. Amongst a sea of countless awe inspiring bands, Sans paves a path of their own. Adopting a front of powerful altrock, they put a layer of sinister experimentation and melancholic lulls to deliver one delicious pie.

Saint Red

2 piece suburban black metal band from around Chicago.

Free Dirt