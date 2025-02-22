Bashford, King Sans, Saint Red, Free Dirt
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
$10.
media release: Bashford – a grunge band from Madison
CHICAGO’S GOTHIC NOISEPUNK DUO
Jake and Iz deliver a powerful showcase of what Chicago’s tight noise punk can be. Amongst a sea of countless awe inspiring bands, Sans paves a path of their own. Adopting a front of powerful altrock, they put a layer of sinister experimentation and melancholic lulls to deliver one delicious pie.
2 piece suburban black metal band from around Chicago.
Free Dirt
Info
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music