Bashonomical Comedy Showcase

press release: The Bashonomical LLC Comedy Show was created 18 years ago by David Showman Freeman. His vision was to mix Romance and Laughter into one event. Originally named “BigLaughs Comedy and Dance Party,” his amazing idea took off like a rocket producing back to back sold out shows and creating lasting memories for his fans.

After taking time away for Comedy and promoting events the Showman has returned. We invite you to attend this momentous event of perfection, quality, and impeccable customer service 18 years in the making.

Performers include:

2L’s

Don Hopkins

Willie Wright

Ram B

“Give me a chance” (to get to know you better) is the title of 2L’s first single. Inspirational word from a man that is serious about life, love, and family. These words will melt any woman’s heart if a real man whispered such empowering words in her ear. Empowering because she would know that true love is not a lost cause. I introduce to you 2L’s.

Born in Kentucky and raised in the world. His experiences of life’s challenges pour out into a smooth poetic flow with every finely tone melody he sings. 2L’s is presently building on his first tour to promote the new album. You will fall in love with is soulful voice and his lyrical talents. Bashonomical is very excited to present this super star!

Don Hopkins has been performing comedy for over 30 years started way back in the 1980!! His comedy is based on all life events with such a positive spin, high energy, and a view of a New Perspective of handling things. From raising kids, getting married, divorced, shopping, buying a car, and anything else that has to do with Church, Life, Death and happiness. In the end…we all win!!!

Willie Wright is a unique individual who may be a new face to the Madisonian ranks, but he’s a seasoned veteran in the art of entertainment. Building his lyrical ability on the New York spoken word scene, Wright always had a knack for shaking things up with his thought process.Now older, wiser and lyrically in tune with the times Wright attempts to take his skills to the next level; with songs like “Got Away” and “Young and Successful,” Willie Wright builds a message of progression while staying true to the grit that is hip-hop. The talented emcee has been performing since his spoken word took him on a national college tour.

THE NEW SENSATION TO COMEDY! WE GIVE YOU! Ram B!

Ram B is a Lyrical Genius that is adding Stand-Up Comedy to his war chest of talents. No stranger to the big Stage. Ram B has constantly kept his friends and family rolling on the floor with is comedic antics and witty jokes. He is a polished performer so, his transition to Stand up comedy is smooth like butter. Originally from Louisville, KY, he grew up most of his life in Phoenix, AZ. Now residing in Madison WI. Get ready to laugh until it hurts!

Reserve tables online at bashonomical.com or text 608 516 1098 to reserve seats before the show.

Seat’s are $15 before the show and $20 at the door. Must be 21 years of age.