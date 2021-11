press release: Need a quick and basic computer class or refresher? This class may be for you.

Join this in-person 2-Week Basic Computer course that will offer:

Typing Tutorial / Practice

Virtual Professionalism (Zoom)

Intro To Word

Resume Help and Creation

Work Readiness and Interviewing

Sign Up at https://forms.gle/ VjGZnc7fY5dsuqbw8

Contact Michelle Bozeman at mbozeman@ulgm.org or 608-729-1228

COVID Guidelines will be followed.