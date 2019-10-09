Basic Fall Home Maintenance

press release: It’s getting colder and winter will be here before you know it. Learn how to prep your home for the frigid winter months ahead. Get maintenance tips to keep your home safe, healthy, and warm, and avoid problems and costly repairs down the road.

Presented in partnership with Project Home. Sponsored by MGE and Summit Credit Union.

This program is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.