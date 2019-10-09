Basic Fall Home Maintenance

Google Calendar - Basic Fall Home Maintenance - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic Fall Home Maintenance - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic Fall Home Maintenance - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Basic Fall Home Maintenance - 2019-10-09 18:30:00

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: It’s getting colder and winter will be here before you know it.  Learn how to prep your home for the frigid winter months ahead. Get maintenance tips to keep your home safe, healthy, and warm, and avoid problems and costly repairs down the road.  

Presented in partnership with Project Home. Sponsored by MGE and Summit Credit Union.

This program is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.  The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Info

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Home & Garden
608-845-7180
Google Calendar - Basic Fall Home Maintenance - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic Fall Home Maintenance - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic Fall Home Maintenance - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Basic Fall Home Maintenance - 2019-10-09 18:30:00