media release: Level-up your gardening game this spring! Join us for the Growing Gardeners Series: Gardener’s Bootcamp. Brand new and seasoned gardeners will take away new information to grow healthier plants and design eye-catching gardens that benefit your backyard ecosystem. Sign up for the whole series or mix and match the topics that interest you!

The Basics of Gardening - Tuesday, March 18, 6-7:30 pm

You have all your plants and seeds from the nursery, now what? This class will prepare you to get your hands dirty in the garden. Covering those basic gardening skills, like planting and weeding, plus a few more advanced techniques, like pruning and pest management. You’ll feel confident to get into your garden this season.

Instructors: Sam Malone & Samara Eisner, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

$15 for non-members, $12 for members, $10 for Olbrich Botanical Gardens volunteers, per lecture

Pre-registration encouraged but not required.

Thank you to this series' sponsor, Barbara Mathis!