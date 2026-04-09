Basics of Self-Defense
RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center 960 Rise Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Open to all cis and trans women and nonbinary people!
Our favorite, most reliable techniques! You'll leave with a great toolkit for handling unpleasant situations any way you want.
This class will cover:
- Basic palm strike - better than punching!
- What to do when someone grabs your wrist
- Myths & facts about violence
- How to say no without escalating
- Confronting someone who is following you
- What is intuition and how does it work?
Class will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 6-9pm, at RCC's main office. Please take an introductory Chimera class first! This class is only open to cis and trans women and non-binary people ages 12 and up.
Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera. $45 for public/$30 for students and seniors (sliding scale available).