Basics of Self-Defense

media release: Open to all cis and trans women and nonbinary people!

Our favorite, most reliable techniques! You'll leave with a great toolkit for handling unpleasant situations any way you want.

This class will cover:

Basic palm strike - better than punching!

What to do when someone grabs your wrist

Myths & facts about violence

How to say no without escalating

Confronting someone who is following you

What is intuition and how does it work?

Class will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 6-9pm, at RCC's main office. Please take an introductory Chimera class first! This class is only open to cis and trans women and non-binary people ages 12 and up.

Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera. $45 for public/$30 for students and seniors (sliding scale available).