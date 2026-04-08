Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

8 pm on 6/5-6, 4 pm on 6/7, 7:30 pm on 6/11, 8 pm on 6/12 and 2 pm, 6/13.

media release: Ken Ludwig’s The Hound of the Baskervilles is a wildly entertaining, fast-paced stage adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mystery. With a small ensemble portraying dozens of characters, the production bursts with quick-change costumes, inventive staging, and nonstop comedic mayhem. As Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson race to uncover the truth behind the legendary curse of a demonic hound haunting the misty moors, audiences are treated to a thrilling blend of mystery, humor, and show-stopping theatrical fun. A clever, laugh-out-loud adventure that celebrates the joy of live theater.

Directed By Directed by Michelle Dayton & Steve Noll

A Bartell Theatre Benefit